Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Loves To Indulge At Disneyland: ‘We’re Not Bringing Our Own Snacks’

Kourtney Kardashian is a firm believer in living a healthy lifestyle, but that goes out the window when she heads to Disneyland.

As a part of Health magazine’s April cover story, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, spilled on how she maintains her organic-only diet with three kids, Reign, 5, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7.

While she admitted she tries “not to force it” with her kids, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, Kardashian says, “I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation.”

“In my house, we are gluten- and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better. I [also] love intermittent fasting,” Kardashian explained. “I try to do that all the time. Sometimes if I’ve had a normal day of eating and I’m pretty full, instead of having dinner, I’ll have some bone broth, especially if I’m not feeling well or starting to get sick.”

But there is one place where the entire family is allowed to indulge, “When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

And she’ll continue to attempt to teach her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, her healthy ways.

“I still search their refrigerators! I say, ‘Okay, guys, what’s it going to take for everyone to stop using plastic water bottles?’ I’ve pretty much gotten everyone switched over to boxed water or glass,” she explained. “But when I go to my family’s houses and I see non-organic milk or fruit or vegetables, it really bothers me — like, ‘Why do you not think [organic] is better?’ It really irks me.”

Kardashians’ issue of Health magazine hits newsstands March 13.