Netflix’s Latest Docuseries Features Tigers, Drug Lords And Murder-For-Hire

Netflix is taking a deep dive into the strange and exotic world of exotic animal ownership, trafficking and crime in their latest docuseries, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness”.

The new series tells the story of the eccentric gun-toting, country singing polygamist Joe Exotic, the mulleted owner of an Oklahoma roadside zoo with a passion for big cats and his murder-for-hire vendetta against Carol Baskin, a Tampa, Fla. animal activist. After Baskin and her animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue threatened Joe Exotic’s business, he embarked on a murder-for-hire scheme to rid himself of Baskin and the attention on his cruel practices.

“Animal people are nuts. They’re all crazy,” says one of the documentary’s subjects.

Exotic, who was sentenced to 22 years in jail for shooting and killing five tigers, illegally selling exotic animals, and hiring a hitman to murder Baskin, also fancies himself something of a country singer, recording and releasing the track “I Saw A Tiger” which is about — you guessed it — tigers. The music video alone is worth checking out the trailer above.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness” arrives on Netflix on March 20.