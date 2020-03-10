Justin Timberlake And Anderson .Paak Drop ‘Don’t Slack’, Tease Joint Project

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak are teaming up, and it might not be the only time.

The duo released “Don’t Slack” from the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. Timberlake suggested he and Paak may have more in store while speaking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1”.

“I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project,” Timberlake said. “We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I told him as well, too, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro…’ He played me new stuff the other day.”

Timberlake praised Paak’s musicality: “He is so gifted. He’s so good.” Enjoying the moment is something the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer is practising as well as preaching.

“I’m just really enjoying this moment, like, getting to work with SZA and Anderson, and it’s like a crazy thing to me,” Timberlake said. “I’m just in a zone where I’m really enjoying the process again, and I don’t have an agenda to make an album.”

“But if it comes together, then it comes together, and in the meantime, I just want to stack records with people that I love, and that I’m inspired by,” he concludes. “And that happens to be a ton of people.”