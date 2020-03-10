Robbie Amell Reveals He Used Stephen Amell’s ID To Get Into Clubs When He Was Underage

Good cousins help each other out.

Robbie and Stephen Amell were both on Global’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” on Monday night, and revealed just how much they took advantage of their similar looks.

“We were at a family dinner and I was like, ‘do you have an ID?’ He’s seven years older than me. I was 15 pretending to be 22,” Robbie said of Stephen. “I would hand it to a bouncer and he would look at me, scan it, hand it back to me and let me in the bar.”

He added, “I still have it somewhere, It’ll be worth something some day.”

Later on the show, the cousins also talked about working together on the film “Code 8”, and had a friendly debate over which of their superhero characters, Firestorm and Green Arrow, would win in a fight.