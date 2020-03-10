Halsey Endorses Bernie Sanders For President: ‘He’s Been Fighting For Me Since Before I Was Alive’

Halsey voiced her support for Bernie Sanders in a new clip shared Tuesday.

Sanders posted the video on social media, showing Halsey saying: “I am officially endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.”

“Bernie has been fighting for me since before I was alive, a queer woman in a multi-racial family who was raised poor in an American suburb.”

“Bernie was fighting for me before I was even born, because that’s his philosophy—fight for somebody that you don’t know.” –@halsey pic.twitter.com/VtRGLCQflL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

“A woman who got into the college of her dreams and couldn’t afford to go. A person physically tormented by a reproductive health disorder that I couldn’t afford to treat,” she continued.

“A person who has repeatedly needed access to medical assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance, abortion, all before 21-years-old, just so I could stay alive.”

Halsey went on to say how her financial privilege now protects her from the effects of marginalization that would have previously been fatal for her.

The musician continued, “Today I fight for her too. That girl who wasn’t protected.”

“That’s [Bernie’s] philosophy, fight for somebody that you don’t know.”

She added of the Senator: “A victory for Bernie would symbolize a revolutionary shift in the way that a government is supposed to work. To mobilize and organize change that starts with the people, for the people. A shift that is long overdue.”

“We deserve a president like him.”

Halsey’s comments come after Neil Young also endorsed Sanders in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.