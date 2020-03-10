Bryan Cranston To Make His Directorial Debut On The Stage

Bryan Cranston is headed back to the stage… as a director.

On Tuesday, the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles announced that the “Breaking Bad” star will make his theatrical directorial debut to close out its 2020/2021 season, Variety reported.

The Playhouse hasn’t yet revealed which play Cranston will be directing.

“For our 25th anniversary season, we are honouring the past while simultaneously launching into the next quarter century,” said artistic director Matt Shakman. “My hope is with this combination of reimagined classics, new plays and legendary Geffen alums, we’ve managed to do both.”

Other productions for the season include Donald Marguiles’ “Collected Stories”, “The Engagement Party” and “The Inheritance”.

Cranston’s production will run from June 22, 2021 to July 25, 2021.

The actor has starred in a number of plays, including his Tony Award-winning role a Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way, and his Olivier Award-winning role in Network.