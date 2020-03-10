Jenna Dewan Announces Birth Of Baby Boy With Sweet Instagram Photo

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee.

The actress, 39, and Tony Award-winning actor, 44, welcomed their first child together. Dewan shared a sweet black-and-white snap of the newborn on Instagram announcing his arrival on March 6.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Is Sweetly Serenaded By Fiancé Steve Kazee Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” she captioned the pic, revealing the couple has named their son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

The baby boy is the first child for Kazee and second for Dewan who has a daughter, Everly, 6, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee began dating in 2018. The actress announced their engagement with a photo on Instagram last month.