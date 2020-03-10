Justin Bieber Releases ‘Available’ Music Video Exclusively On Apple Music

Justin Bieber’s new music video is only “Available” on Apple Music.

The Canadian singer followed up the audio release of “Available” three weeks ago with new visuals. Bieber collaborated with director Michael D. Ratner for the fourth and final instalment of the Apple x Bieber nature music video limited series.

The visuals begin with an intimate piano performance by Bieber. It combines the “Yummy” singer’s love for nature, music and art as he performs atop of a spray-painted baby grand piano against a hilltop backdrop.

“Available” is one of the tracks from Bieber’s seventh chart-topping studio album Changes.

