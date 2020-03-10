‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Wants People To Stop Being ‘Mean’ And ‘Cruel’ On Social Media

Erin Napier wants to make sure Instagram remains her “cozy place.”
In a recent post, the star of HGTV Canada’s “Home Town” called out some of the nastiness and bullying that goes on in the social media world.
“It’s a place to show our work, or sometimes it’s just because I want to remember a moment and this is a simple and concise way to catalogue moments,” she wrote.
HEY let’s have a chat about social media. I think it’s time to work through some things. Instagram is my cozy place. A photo journal of the moments I don’t mind sharing because maybe it will make someone feel like there are other people like them in the world, or maybe it will give you courage to be distinctly YOU in a world that values perfection over personal. It’s a place to show our work, or sometimes it’s just because I want to remember a moment and this is a simple and concise way to catalog moments. What this isn’t: a place for people I don’t know to come and air their grievances (this isn’t Festivus) or be mean or critical. If you are thinking to yourself “well it feels good to say my peace, warts and all!” go ahead and tap that unfollow button. People who feel that way have nothing in common with me and you’re not going to fit in here. I get to say who participates in what I share and if someone is cruel or critical, I block them. I guard my heart. I recommend you do the same, so we clean up this cozy photo journal we’re all trying to enjoy. ✌🏻
Napier previous called out bullying online in a post back in January 2018.
I've been thinking about resolutions this year and the way social media has become such a hugely positive part of the way we communicate as friends and families and communities but then I also think about the downside of it all. The false sense of anonymity it gives people who want to bully or harass or stir up cruelty, those keyboard cowboys and girls who enjoy creating tumult, thinking online is not the real world and no one will call them on it. And it got me thinking. If all 105k of you following me here committed to something with me, we could make a heck of a change wherever we are: what if when we bump into those keyboard cowboys in the real world, we started a REAL, kind, grown up discussion about the things they were so "brave" to say online, to make them think twice when they're caught awkwardly in public about it, to make them understand they're really not so safe or anonymous being cruel on social? @scotsman.co did this recently and it made a world of difference in that person's attitude, they saw eye to eye, and everyone was humanized by it. I have a feeling if we all start gently calling them on it in real life in 2018, on the sidewalk, in the coffee shop, even if it's uncomfortable, our corners of the world might improve once we see that online cruelty isn't brave or victimless at all and we have a lot more in common than we think. — sincerely, a real life human who is on TV and still sees what folks write on social ❤️ (amazing t-shirt made for @scotsman.co by the amazing @lrtedford 😂) #LETSGETAWKWARD
“What if when we bump into those keyboard cowboys in the real world, we started a REAL, kind, grown up discussion about the things they were so ‘brave’ to say online,” she wrote at the time.
Tune-in to “Home Town” Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.