‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Wants People To Stop Being ‘Mean’ And ‘Cruel’ On Social Media

Erin Napier wants to make sure Instagram remains her “cozy place.”

In a recent post, the star of HGTV Canada’s “Home Town” called out some of the nastiness and bullying that goes on in the social media world.

“It’s a place to show our work, or sometimes it’s just because I want to remember a moment and this is a simple and concise way to catalogue moments,” she wrote.

“What this isn’t: a place for people I don’t know to come and air their grievances (this isn’t Festivus) or be mean or critical,” she continued. “If you are thinking to yourself “well it feels good to say my peace, warts and all!” go ahead and tap that unfollow button.”

Napier previous called out bullying online in a post back in January 2018.

“What if when we bump into those keyboard cowboys in the real world, we started a REAL, kind, grown up discussion about the things they were so ‘brave’ to say online,” she wrote at the time.

Tune-in to “Home Town” Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada.