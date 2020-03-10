Professional Lip Reader Reveals What Prince William Reportedly Whispered To Kate Middleton During Commonwealth Service

Prince William is looking out for his wife Kate Middleton.

During their joint appearance at the Commonwealth Service this week, the royal couple took their seats inside Westminster Abbey and the Duke of Cambridge whispered something into Middleton’s ear.

But what did he say? The Telegraph’s professional lip reader might have the answer.

“We can’t shake hands and we have to hold back,” William reportedly whispered to his wife, according to the outlet. “We will have to put loads of hand gel on afterwards.”

He added, “I am not used to it, it feels weird.”

Many outlets report that Westminster Abbey shared a new policy to not shake hands rather than the usual royal protocol due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the U.K.

But despite the new policy, Middleton was spotted shaking a child’s hand while accepting a bouquet of flowers on their way out of the Abbey.

And Prince Harry was later spotted giving singer Craig David a forearm bump instead of a handshake.