‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Releases New Music Video ‘Come Talk To Me’ With Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum

Michael C. Hall and his group Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have a new music video.
Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum — which is comprised of the Hall (“Dexter”), Peter Yanowitz of The Wallflowers and Matt Katz-Bohen of Blondie — released the visuals for “Come Talk To Me” on Monday. The trio recently joined forces to create the indie group.
“Come Talk To Me” is a song from their debut six-track EP Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum out April 17. View the Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum tracklist below.
Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Debut EP tracklisting:
1. “Don’t”
2. “Vicious”
3. “Love American Style”
4. “Ketamine”
5. “Come Talk To Me”
6. “Sweet & Low”