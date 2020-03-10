Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana’s Emerald Green Ensemble For Her Final Royal Appearance

With the countdown on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from official royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex seemingly channelled her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during her final royal appearance.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Opting for an emerald green ensemble for their scheduled engagement as senior working members of the royal family, Markle’s outfit seemed to pay tribute to a 1982 style moment from Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 09, 2020 in London, England – Getty Images

Wearing a caped sheath dress by Emilia Wickstead and nude Aquazzura pumps, Markle accessorized her ensemble with a green Gabriella Hearst handbag and a matching green fascinator with netting by William Chambers.

Markle’s look seemingly echoed one Princess Diana wore in 1982, while pregnant with Prince William. Diana wore a similar-looking emerald green dress with a netted fascinator while stepping out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Diana is pregnant with Prince William, Trooping the Colour, 12th June 1982 – Getty Images

While it’s unclear whether the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion homage was intentional, Markle and Middleton have both echoed the late princess in their fashion choices over the years.