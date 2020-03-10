Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying A ‘Registered Sex Offender,’ Promises More Dirt And Tells Viewers To ‘Get To Digging’

Just when it seems as if there’s no earth left for Wendy Williams to scorch, she found a fresh target: Nick Minaj.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams ended the episode by taking aim at Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, who was arrested and placed in federal custody last week when he was pulled over in Beverly Hills and it was revealed he hadn’t registered as a sex offender in California.

“Well, apparently the way this show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj’s [husband],” she told viewers.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested After He Failed To Register As Sex Offender

“But let me tell you something Nicki. That’s going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this: You should’ve never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be,” she said.

“Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A molester, a registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the John Q. Public,” Williams continued.

“There’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder,” she added. “By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter. Oh, I think I just did the story.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams After She Mocks Her New Husband

She concluded by hinting there’s even more dirt about Perry that has yet to be revealed, telling viewers they should “get to digging. There’s more on it. Everybody get to digging. Get to digging.”