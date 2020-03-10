RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears: The Biggest Cancellations So Far

As concern continues to grow over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, many are taking proactive measures to keep themselves safe from the flu-like virus, which can be fatal in the most extreme cases.

Musical acts like BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne have cancelled tour dates in countries with high levels of coronavirus cases, film and television projects like Mission: Impossible 7 and The Amazing Race have shut down production and movies like the upcoming James Bond epic, No Time to Die, have cancelled premieres and pushed release dates over the public health concerns.

On March 10, it was announced that RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020 — which was supposed to take place from May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center — has been cancelled. It will be postponed until 2021, and anyone who already bought tickets will be refunded.

“DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus,” a message from the event’s organizers reads. “The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out everyday.”

“Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May,” the message continues. “Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020. DragCon LA will return in 2021, better than ever.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced on Monday that they have postponed their upcoming media summit for the Tokyo Olympic Games out of “an abundance of caution.” The event was supposed to take place from March 15-18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

According to a statement released by USOPC Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Luella Chavez D’Angelo, the decision was made “in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus, COVID-19, by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers.”

“We are already at work exploring ways to recreate, or find new, opportunities for athletes and media — be they in-person or remote,” the statement added. “We thank all who had planned to attend for their interest, support and understanding.”

Monday also saw Quibi announce that they’d no longer be hosting the pre-launch party they’d planned for April 5 in Culver City, California, a day before the new app launches.

“While we look forward to launching the Quibi app on April 6, we have decided to cancel our pre-launch event party out of an abundance of caution as we continue to monitor COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the shortform digital media platform said in a statement to ET. “Supporting the health and well-being of everyone involved is our top priority.”

On Friday, the city of Austin, Texas, announced another major cancellation — the annual South by Southwest film, media and music festival, which was set to take place from March 13-22.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” SXSW announced in a statement. “‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

“We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU. For our registrants, clients, and participants we will be in touch as soon as possible and will publish an FAQ. We understand the gravity of the situation for all the creatives who utilize SXSW to accelerate their careers; for the global businesses; and for Austin and the hundreds of small businesses – venues, theatres, vendors, production companies, service industry staff, and other partners that rely so heavily on the increased business that SXSW attracts.”

Infectious disease researcher Dr. Ravina Kullar spoke with ET in early March about the threat of the virus, saying at the time that she was “very concerned” about the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and around the world, but cautioning that there are currently greater threats to American public health — the flu, for example.

However, Dr. Kullar was supportive of organizations cancelling public events like festivals and conventions, especially in areas with higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases. “I think that’s a good idea. Until we get a handle and grasp on this virus, I think we need to take precautionary measures.”

Here’s a look at some more major cancellations around the world, listed alphabetically by category. Check back regularly for new updates.

FESTIVALS

– SXSW (Austin, Texas) – The film, media and music festival announced their cancellation on March 6, sharing, “The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions. We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

– Tomorrowland Winter 2020 (Alpe d’Huez, France) – The winter installation of the electronic dance music festival was forced to cancel just two weeks before its kickoff. “In light of the recent worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the call from the French government to cancel large-scale events with over 5,000 attendees and welcoming international guests, Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez (France) is forced to cancel this edition,” read a statement on the FAQ page of the festival’s website.

– Ultra Music Festival (Miami, Florida) – The outdoor electronic festival was set to take place from March 20-22, but announced its official cancellation on March 6, postponing the event until 2021. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that The City of Miami has issued an official directive requiring that the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time,” Team Ultra announced via its website and social media. “Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.”

CONCERTS

– Avril Lavigne, ‘Head Above Water’ tour – The singer has cancelled dates in Italy, France, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. “My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy,” she told fans on Twitter. “You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

– BTS, ‘Map of the Soul’ tour – The mega-popular K-pop group announced in late February that April tour stops in Seoul, South Korea, had been cancelled. “It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the K-pop group’s official Twitter account shared, in Korean. “Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration.”

– Green Day, ‘Hella Mega’ tour – The band announced they were postponing Asian tour dates on Feb. 27, tweeting, “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

– Mariah Carey – The singer cancelled her planned March 10 concert at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, one week ahead of time, citing “international travel restrictions.” “I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii!” she assured fans. “I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

– NCT, ‘The Dream Show’ tour – On Jan. 29, the K-pop group announced they were postponing their Feb. 15 performance at The Star Theatre in Singapore.

– The National – The band canceled their March 17 and 18 tour dates in Tokyo, Japan on March 2. “Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled,” they tweeted. “We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

– Ozzy Osbourne – The rocker pulled out of a scheduled appearance at SXSW, just a day before the festival was officially cancelled.

– Stormzy, ‘Heavy Is the Head tour’ – The British rapper postponed the Asian leg of his tour on Feb. 13. “I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows,” he tweeted, “but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour.”

– Taeyeon, ‘The Unseen tour’ – The South Korean pop star announced on Jan. 29 that her Feb. 1 concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium would be cancelled.

– Old Dominion – The band announced that they would withdraw from their upcoming performance as part of the C2C Music Festival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London and Glasgow.

MOVIE RELEASES

– “No Time to Die” – The film, which marks star Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond, pushed its April release to Nov. 25. “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the official James Bond account tweeted on March 4.

TV & FILM PRODUCTIONS

– “The Amazing Race” – The CBS reality competition show announced on Feb. 28 that they were halting production over coronavirus concerns. “Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of “The Amazing Race” have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to ET.

– “Mission: Impossible 7” – A spokesperson from Paramount Pictures told ET on Feb. 25 that filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” had been put on hold in Italy. “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’,” the statement read. “During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

FASHION

– Gucci – In early March, the Italian luxury brand cancelled its upcoming Cruise 2021 show in San Francisco, which was planned for May 18.

– Prada – The brand postponed its planned Resort 2021 show, scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo, on. Feb. 17. “This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the company said in a statement. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”

– Ralph Lauren – WWD reported on March 3 that the fashion brand announced the cancellation of its Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, which was set to take place in New York in April. Lauren skipped on showing the new collection during New York Fashion Week in February.

OTHER:

– Life Achievement Award Gala – The American Film Institute postponed the annual ceremony due to concerns over the spread of virus on March 7. The gala, set this year to honor Julie Andrews, was scheduled to take place April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be rescheduled for a date in early summer.

-Indian Wells Tennis Tournament – On Sunday, organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Southern California, one of the world’s leading tennis tournaments, announced that the sporting event would not be held on March 9-22 as planned.

“The Riverside County Public Health Department has declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) locally,” a statement read. “As a result, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event.”

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held.https://t.co/BVKQmmcbth pic.twitter.com/CHOd0PgJeV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2020

– Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Martin J. Walsh, Boston’s mayor, announced that the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled as an “abundance of caution.”

“Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for 3/15/20, is being cancelled,” read the announcement on Twitter. “This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.”

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for 3/15/20, is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/JzO9v4LZHH — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 9, 2020

