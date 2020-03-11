Confirmed: Harvey Weinstein Wanted Jennifer Aniston To ‘Be Killed’ According To Newly Released Court Documents

Harvey Weinstein was after Jennifer Aniston according to a new report from Variety.

The outlet reports that the defamed movie mogul wrote, “Jen Aniston should be killed,” in an email to a reporter with an inquiry for a story in 2017. The emails were revealed in newly unsealed court documents on Tuesday. The following day, it was confirmed that Weinstein did send the email.

The reporter from the National Enquirer reached out to Weinstein seeking comment about an allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston, writing, “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

The email was from 2017 just after reports of the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations broke in the New York Times and New Yorker.

Aniston’s rep told ET Canada, “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey.”

The emails are part of over 1,000 pages court documents unsealed in Weinstein’s criminal case this week, ahead of the disgraced movie mogul’s sentencing on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Weinstein was found guilty on the lesser counts of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and third-degree rape.

Weinstein is facing up to 25 years in prison on the first-degree charge, with a minimum of four years, as well as up to four years on the third-degree charge.