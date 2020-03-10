Brigitte Nielsen Reveals Sons Are In Lockdown In Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘They Are Scared’

Brigitte Nielsen is guest host on Global‘s “The Talk” this week, and she admitted she’s fearful for her sons.

That’s because two of her sons live in Italy, which is being hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 460 deaths.

As a result, the entire country has been placed under lockdown in hopes of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Calls Coronavirus Reaction ‘Ridiculous’ As He Shows Completely Empty Street In Italy

“I speak to my children every day. They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it’s more dangerous,” said Nielsen, 56.

“What my kids are saying, they are fine, but it is a very, very difficult situation for them, because they are scared,” she continued.

“My younger son had to go out to the supermarket and get food. There is no more food,” Nielsen added.

RELATED: RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears: The Biggest Cancellations So Far

“It’s hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet and I said, ‘You cannot come over for Easter.’ Now they definitely cannot come over because the entire lockdown,” she said.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.