Zac Brown Band Postpones Spring Leg Of Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Zac Brown Band the latest band to cancel concerts in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the country band announced that their upcoming spring leg of their “The Owl Tour” will be postponed due to the growing concerns of coronavirus.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” the group said in a statement. “But the well-being of our fans is always our top priority.”

RELATED: Zac Brown Band Release New Single ‘Need This’, Unveil Tracklisting For Upcoming Album ‘The Owl’

According to the band, their shows from now until their Nashville stop on April 25 will be rescheduled. New dates will be announced soon.

“We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honoured on the new dates,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Zac Brown Band Debuts New Single ‘Warrior’ Honouring The U.S. Armed Forces

For now, their upcoming “Roar With The Lions” summer tour dates are set to commence as planned.

Zac Brown Band was originally planned to perform in Toronto on March 15 but that show will be rescheduled. They are still scheduled to return this June.