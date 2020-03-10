Ozzy Osbourne Watches His Wild Life Unfold In Music Video For Elton John Collab ‘Ordinary Man’

Ozzy Osbourne is bringing fans along with him for a walk down memory lane in his nostalgic new music video for “Ordinary Man”, his recently released collaboration with Sir Elton John.

The new single is the title track from his album of the same name, which dropped on Feb. 21.

The video finds the 71-year-old rocker entering a theatre, where he wistfully watches his entire life unfold before his very eyes on the big screen, from scenes of his youth in Birmingham, England to his Black Sabbath days to shots of him onstage performing.

It’s not all glory, however; there’s also the occasional mugshot, and Osbourne buries his face in his hand after a photo flashes on the screen of guitarist Randy Rhoads. Rhoads, whose virtuosity was the backbone of such iconic hits as “Crazy Train” and “Flying High Again”, died at age 25 in a plane crash while touring with Osbourne.

Naturally, there are plenty of shots featuring Osbourne with the love of his life, and the video ends on a photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sharing a kiss.

Last month, Osbourne announced he was cancelling a scheduled tour in support of Ordinary Man, revealing he needed to undergo medical treatment.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks,” said Osbourne in a statement.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he added. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”