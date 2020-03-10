Howie Mandel Wears DIY Hazmat Suit To Film ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: Mega Agency
Photo: Mega Agency

Howie Mandel is going the extra mile to protect himself from coronavirus.

The comedian, 64, showed up to film the upcoming season of “American Got Talent” Monday in a full DIY Hazmat suit.

Mandel, who is known for his germophobe tendencies since he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, arrived not only in the suit but giant gloves and gas mask.

RELATED: Zac Brown Band Postpones Spring Leg Of Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Photo: Snorlax / MEGA
Photo: Snorlax / MEGA

Mandel has expressed his concerns about the coronavirus on social media, regularly posting hilarious photos of himself dealing with the outbreak.

View this post on Instagram

Viral #safety

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

RELATED: Brigitte Nielsen Reveals Sons Are In Lockdown In Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘They Are Scared’

View this post on Instagram

Me heading to work #agt

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

View this post on Instagram

My wife’s @tmandel new lingerie #sexy

A post shared by Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) on

Shows like “Dr. Phil”, “Wendy Williams Show”, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” have announced they will no longer host a studio audience until the outbreak is controlled.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP