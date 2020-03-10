Howie Mandel Wears DIY Hazmat Suit To Film ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Howie Mandel is going the extra mile to protect himself from coronavirus.

The comedian, 64, showed up to film the upcoming season of “American Got Talent” Monday in a full DIY Hazmat suit.

Mandel, who is known for his germophobe tendencies since he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, arrived not only in the suit but giant gloves and gas mask.

Photo: Snorlax / MEGA

Mandel has expressed his concerns about the coronavirus on social media, regularly posting hilarious photos of himself dealing with the outbreak.

Shows like “Dr. Phil”, “Wendy Williams Show”, “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” have announced they will no longer host a studio audience until the outbreak is controlled.