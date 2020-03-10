Forking Good News For Fans Of ‘The Good Place’ As Series Creator Plans Book On ‘How To Be Good’

Fans of “The Good Place” will be getting some new reading material, with series creator Mike Schur announcing he’s writing a book tying to themes explored in the hit Global comedy, which wrapped up its four-season run in January.

According to The Wrap, Schur, who is also co-creator of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks and Recreation,” is tentatively titling the upcoming book How to Be Good: A Definitive Answer for Exactly What to Do, In Every Possible Situation.

Schur’s first book, notes published Simon & Schuster, will “use humour and philosophy to determine how we should deal with the large and small ethical challenges we all face every day.”

In addition, the book “will take readers on a journey through the 2,500-year discussion of ethics, explaining and poking fun at these grand ideas, and sketching a roadmap for how we ought to act,” and will also include the contributions of Clemson University’s Professor Todd May, who was an advisor on “The Good Place”.

“What drew us immediately to Mike’s book is the same quality that has drawn millions to his work on television — its ability to be profound and funny at the same time,” said Simon & Schuster vice president and executive editor Eamon Dolan in a statement.

Added Schur: “I’m thrilled to be working with Simon & Schuster on this project. I don’t know how to write a book, but Eamon assured me that wouldn’t be a problem.”

Look for How to Be Good to be released in fall 2021.