Busy Philipps Won’t Offer Parenting Advice To Pals Joshua Jackson And Michelle Williams Because ‘Every Baby Is Different’

Busy Philipps’ “Dawson’s Creek” co-stars and longtime friends Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson are each expecting babies, and she plans on offering them no advice.

“I make it a point to never give anyone advice about babies or kids just because everyone’s experience is so unique,” Philipps, 40, tells Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Poise, which involves breaking down stigmas surrounding the more private aspects of women’s health.

As she tells the magazine, the experience of parenting is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

“Every baby is different and it’s just not the kind of thing — you can prepare all you want and get all the stuff and it still doesn’t help,” she adds.

“The only thing that a new parent needs to know is that they will figure it out,” she continues. “Because everyone does.”

The mother of two daughters — Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6 — was asked about former “Dawson’s Creek” co-star James Van Der Beek’s recent viral social media post on Instagram Stories, in which he explained the concept of the beloved teen drama to his daughter, and was asked if she ever had to do anything similar.

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

“I’m not kidding, my kids literally do not care about what I do,” jokes Philipps.

“Like, they both know that’s where Michelle and I met, they understand that I was on that TV show…” she adds.

“But no,” she says of her oldest. “I don’t think she’s interested.”