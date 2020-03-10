Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Smiling ‘Outtakes’ After Tense Commonwealth Service

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
On Tuesday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared some sweet photos from their time to London, involving their roles in the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are president and vice-president, respectively, of the organization, which has declared its mission to “champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world” by giving them a platform to share their ideas and inspire others to join them.

The QCT Instagram account shared some “outtakes” of the smiling couple, taken during some filming they were doing last week when they “met with young leaders.”

Meanwhile, on the couple’s own Sussex Royal account, they shared a video from a roundtable discussion with some of the QCT leaders.

“When I was this different person that went to different things in my life, people would say to me, ‘People from this area don’t think like that. Just stay within this kind of box,” said one of the participants. “I didn’t like the box. I wanted to go outside and fly.”

Replied Harry: “Without something to aim for, you can’t unlock your potential, right?”

In another part of the conversation, Markle added: “Let’s not wait until there’s a problem and try to fix it, let’s try to prevent the problem from happening to begin with.”

Harry agreed: “There is no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, President and Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), recently hosted a conversation with young leaders from the QCT network, who each work with the Trust across its three pillars of champion, fund and connect. The group met at Buckingham Palace to discuss mental health, equal opportunities for all, and the importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world. The Duke and Duchess were joined by QCT Advisor @kenny.imafidon, Esther Marshall, founder of @standtallwomen and author of the @officialsophieandbunny book series; @izzy.obeng, founder of @foundervine; Victor Ugo, founder of @mentallyawareng and Kiran Kaur & Amna Akhtar of @heygirldreamer. You can read more about the discussion and the young leaders present at the link in our bio. 🎥 @wearecrossfire 📸 Hazel Thompson for @wearecrossfire

The social media posts come one day after Harry’s awkward reunion with brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the Commonwealth Service, reported People.

According to footage from the event, the two couples exchanged brief greetings, but seemingly left without saying goodbye, and were driven away in separate cars.

