Coronavirus Fears Shut Down Prague Filming Of ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

A highly anticipated Marvel TV series is the latest entertainment asset to be hit by the coronavirus, with filming of the upcoming Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter” soldier shut down in Prague.

According to Deadline, the series has been filming in Atlanta, with production moving to the Czech capital last Friday for what was intended to be about a week’s worth of filming.

After the local government shut down schools and placed an array of restrictions on travel and events due to concerns over the coronavirus, the decision was made to shut down production.

“Today, the studio shut down the production and called everybody home to Atlanta,” Deadline added, reporting that there’s no information about whether the production will return to Prague, “but it seems unlikely.”

The series will follow the adventures of Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson’s Falcon (Antony Mackie), with the latter confirmed to become the new iteration of Captain America.

This marks the second time that production on the series has been halted; in January, production was shut down due to the earthquakes that rocked Puerto Rico.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is scheduled to debut in August 2020; it’s unlikely the Prague production halt will cause a significant delay.