Ben Affleck Confirmed On Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ Of Actors He Feared Would Talk To Journalists About His Sexual Misconduct

More information is pouring out of the 1,000-plus pages of recently unsealed documents from Harvey Weinstein’s trial ahead of his sentencing on Wednesday, after the disgraced movie mogul was found guilty on two charges in his sexual assault trial.

Among that information, Variety confirmed, is that Weinstein had been keeping a “red flag list” of actors, producers and others he’d worked with over the years that he feared would confirm accusations of his sexual misconduct to reporters.

According to Variety, the list was a lengthy one that featured more than 70 names, including actress Annabella Sciorra (who was one of his accusers at his trial) and Rose McGowan.

Also on the list: Ben Affleck, who had a long relationship with Weinstein dating back to when his then-company, Miramax, produced “Good Will Hunting”, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon.

According to Variety, a private investigator testified at the trial that he had been approached by Weinstein to investigate the names on the list, particularly “Sopranos” actress Sciorra.

When he took the stand, reports Variety, the PI testified that Weinstein sent him an email with an attachment called the “red flag list,” with Weinstein specifying, “The red flags are the first to call.”

The investigator said that he did not investigate the people on the list, but didn’t know if the investigation was ever carried out by another detective.

Another tidbit to emerge from the document trove involved Jennifer Aniston, with a reporter contacting Weinstein to say that The National Enquirer was working on a story claiming that Weinstein had groped the former “Friends” star.

“Jen Aniston should be killed,” wrote Weinstein to the reporter in an email.