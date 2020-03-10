Daniel Radcliffe Shuts Down Rumour He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Daniel Radcliffe is throwing cold water on rumours that he’s been infected with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, reports began to emerge that the “Harry Potter” star had tested positive for the coronavirus, alleging the 30-year-old actor had the dubious distinction of being the first celebrity to be diagnosed with the dreaded virus.

As BuzzFeed News reported, the rumour was stated with a tweet — which has since been deleted — from an bogus Twitter account with the seemingly legit handle of @BBCNewsTonight.

The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

Both the Twitter account and the information if purported to spread were revealed to be fake. However, that didn’t prevent some legit journalists — including the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Politico‘s Blake Hounshell — from falling for the scam and retweeting the info to their followers; both have since apologized and admitted they fell for the hoax.

In response to a request for comment from Buzzfeed News, a rep for Radcliffe responded with a simple but definitive two-word statement.

“Not true,” the rep said, implying that the erstwhile Harry Potter is safe, sound and healthy.