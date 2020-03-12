Celine Dion Postpones North American Tour Dates After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Celine Dion has good news and bad news for her fans.

The singer recently came down with symptoms that indicated a common cold, and out of concern for her health, she was tested for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The tests came back negative, but the singer will still be postponing her tour dates for the remainder of March and into April.

“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold. The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days,” a statement posted to Dion’s FaceBook page explained on Tuesday. “After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Dion said in the statement. “I hope everyone understands.”

While battling a cold, Dion nixed two upcoming performances on her Courage World Tour. Initially an announcement was made that her Courage World Tour was expected to resume on March 24. However, those plans were scuttled as the coronavirus pandemic led to numerous concert cancellations.

According to information from Dion’s camp, the cancelled dates will be rescheduled later this year.

The postponed dates are:

3/24 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

3/26 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/29 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

3/31 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

4/2-4/3 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

4/7 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

4/9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

4/10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

4/13 Portland, OR Moda Bank

4/15 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

4/17-4/18 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

4/21-4/22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

4/25 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

4/27 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

For more on the impact the outbreak and subsequent health concerns have had in Hollywood, see the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ and More Shows Nix Audiences Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Coachella and Stagecoach Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears: The Biggest Cancellations So Far

Miley Cyrus, BTS and More Artists Cancel Concerts Due to Coronavirus

Royals Don’t Shake Hands at Commonwealth Service After Prince William Mocks Coronavirus