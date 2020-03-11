Justin Timberlake Has A ‘Silent Conversation’ With Ellen, Reveals Secret In Game Of ‘Spill The Tea’

Justin Timberlake stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday after rescheduling his previous appearance.

Timberlake explains how he bruised his vocal cords from over singing and how he communicated by “face acting” for three to four weeks.

As DeGeneres insists she knows Timberlake can act things out with his face because they’re such good friends, they then have a “silent” conversation.

Insisting they can’t tell the world what they were just saying to one another, DeGeneres jokes: “If they only knew what we just said to each other.”

JT’s appearance also sees him discuss his upcoming film “Trolls World Tour” alongside Anderson .Paak and SZA, who both star on the soundtrack.

In honour of the movie’s release, Timberlake announces the #TrollingForGood Twitter initiative that benefits music education in schools.

The trio then play a game of “Spill the Tea” alongside recurring contestant, Carol Hudson.

Timberlake admits he once accidentally broke into Alcatraz after getting some fire fighters to take him and fellow *NSYNC band member Joey Fatone over to the island. See more in the clip below.