Emily Blunt Gets Into The Airline Business With ‘A Quiet Plane’ Parody On ‘Kimmel’

The “A Quiet Place” franchise is going sky high.

On Tuesday, star Emily Blunt appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed her latest venture based on the hit horror series.

In a video parody, Blunt stars as a flight attendant in an ad for the new airline A Quiet Plane.

Blunt goes around shushing babies, silencing cell phones and more to keep the plane completely silent.

“Thank you for flying A Quiet Plane,” Blunt says in the video. “Now shut the f**k up and enjoy your flight.”

Also on the show, Blunt revealed that at one point in her career she almost became a pop star, but thankfully legendary actress Judi Dench set her straight on the path of acting.

Blunt explained that she actually recorded three songs, which never got released. Later she worked with Dench on an acting project and the actress implored, “Oh, darling! You can’t do both.”