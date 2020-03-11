Sources Confirm Prince Harry Was Tricked By Russian Pranksters Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg, Talks Leaving The Royals, Donald Trump & More

Sources have confirmed to ET Canada that Prince Harry was tricked by Russian pranksters pretending to be 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — a.k.a. Vovan and Lexus — twice over the phone from his home on Vancouver Island, once on New Year’s Eve and the other on January 22, believing them to be Thunberg and her father.

One of the calls has now been published on YouTube and Facebook, along with an animated cartoon of Harry and Thunberg.

Russian pranksters (L-R) Vladimir “Vovan” Kuznetsov and Alexei “Lexus” Stolyarov (Credit: YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sun reported that Harry spoke about him and Meghan Markle leaving the Royal Family, Donald Trump, climate change, Prince Andrew, and more during the chat.

He said of stepping down, “I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made out to be! But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one.

“And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.”

Harry added of Trump, “The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands. But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.”

He said of climate change, “Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and [the] younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference. People need to be woken up and the only way to wake people up from what effectively is a consciousness crisis is, I think, you need to be doing extreme things.

“What you need to do is make real big changes that actually shock people, and it’s that shock factor that wakes people up.”

The call even saw him get asked about Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public engagements in November after his alleged ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed.

“I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife,” Harry shared. “We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

Kuznetsov and Stolyarov’s previous targets have included Elton John and Bernie Sanders.

ET Canada has contacted the Palace for comment.