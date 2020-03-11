Late-Night Shows ‘Go Viral’ As Coronavirus Consumes The Conversation

Everyone’s talking COVID-19, including TV’s late-night hosts.

On Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert opened his monologue on Global’s “The Late Show” by addressing the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, particularly as it related to the ongoing American primary elections.

“Tonight, six states held their primaries, including one of the areas hardest hit by the virus, Washington State,” he said. “Luckily, all of their voting is done by mail.”

Colbert continued, “But there is some worry that the mail-in votes themselves could be a source of contagion, so the state just introduced this actual new slogan about their ballot envelopes: ‘Whether healthy or sick, please don’t lick.’ Yeah. It’s better than the last election when they were battling an S.T.D. outbreak with the slogan, ‘Please don’t slurp if you’ve got herp.’”

On “The Late Late Show”, James Corden joked about the postponement of the Coachella music festival.

“Also today, it was announced that, due to coronavirus, the music festival Coachella has now been postponed until October,” he said, joking, “In fact, headliner Rage Against the Machine has already changed their name to Rage to Get the Vaccine. And that’s not the only musical act that plans to be in Coachella in October. You can also count on Miley Virus, Justin Fever, the Flu Fighters, Pandemic! at the Disco — we got like a hundred of these. The only band yet to confirm is the Cure.”

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel had his staff hit the road to talk to people on the street about COVID-19 and discovered a lot of people have suddenly become medical experts.