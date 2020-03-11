Cardi B Is ‘Stocking Up On Food’ While Panicking About Coronavirus

By Corey Atad.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Cardi B is voicing everyone’s fears over COVID-19.

In a new Instagram video, the rapper addressed the global coronavirus outbreak, getting real about her own fears.

“Ya keep playing I’m deada** F**KIN SCARED. I’m stocking up on food,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video itself, Cardi says, “Government, let me tell y’all motherf**kers something, I don’t know what the f**k this coronavirus is about, I don’t understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China…I  ain’t gonna front, a bitch is scared. I’m a little scared.

“S–t got me panicking… a lot of you motherf**kers think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?” she adds.

In the music world a number of artists, including BTS and Madonna, have been forced to cancel shows due to the coronavirus, and the Coachella music festival was recently postponed until the fall.

