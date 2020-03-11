Taylor Swift Very Nearly Guest-Starred On ‘The Vampire Diaries’, Nina Dobrev Reveals

Taylor Swift almost had a part on “The Vampire Diaries”.

Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert on the hit show, was asked whether she was aware of any celebrity fans.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her Birthday With Cute Video After Asking Her Fans To Donate To Australian Bushfires

The actress said in an interview with E!: “I remember at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show.

“And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously, she wasn’t on the show. But that was a surprising one.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reveals How She Directed ‘The Man’ In Behind-The-Scenes Video

As the reporter mentioned how “Game of Thrones” fans were not impressed when Ed Sheeran had a cameo on the show, Dobrev insisted she thought Swift “would have been great.”

It’s been three years since the last episode of “The Vampire Diaries” aired.

Swift has made appearances on TV shows, including “New Girl” and “CSI” over the years.