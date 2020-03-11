‘Average Andy’ Joins Mark Wahlberg And Mario Lopez For An Extreme Workout

Ellen DeGeneres’ producer wants to be fit like Mark Wahlberg.

On the new “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host shares a funny new “Average Andy” video in which Andy Lassner heads out to F45 fitness to join Wahlberg and “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez for a workout.

Hitting the gym is not so easy, as it turns out.

“When I told my wife I was doing this, this was honestly her reaction,” Andy says. “‘A: don’t die. B: If this workout makes you look anything like Mark Wahlberg, I’m in.'”

Andy is already halfway to calling it quits during the warmup, but he soldiers on through weightlifting and more.

“How about this for some handsomeness and good shape,” he jokes when it’s over.