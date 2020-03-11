Niall Horan Covers Himself In Cheese Sauce, Eats Super Spicy Wings With James Corden In ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

Niall Horan and James Corden can’t handle a lot of spice.

Horan is starring on “The Late Late Show” all week and his latest skit sees him battle it out with Corden to see who can eat the hottest chicken wings.

RELATED: Niall Horan Terrifies James Corden As He Creeps Into His Bedroom To Watch Him Sleep In ‘Late Late Show’ Clip

As Corden asks the server whether the hot wings are hot, she replies: “It’s pretty hot, but the mild is really popular too, with children.”

The pair immediately insist, “We’ll go hot!” as Corden adds: “I’m a spice guy bigtime. I’m Scary Spice.”

As the server keeps bringing hotter and hotter wings out, Corden and Horan cover themselves in ice, cheese sauce, and basically any form of liquid available as they struggle to handle the heat.

Corden even steals a bottle of milk from a baby.

RELATED: Niall Horan Teams Up With Fletcher To Release Incredible Cover Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Unsurprisingly, the sketch doesn’t end well.

See more in the clip above.