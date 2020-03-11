‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson & Annalise Mishler Plan To Release Sex Tapes

Chad Johnson is getting into the adult industry.

The “Bachelorette” villain and his girlfriend Annalise Mishler are planning to release sex tapes. Johnson shared the news on Tuesday’s episode of the “Domenick Nati Show”.

Johnson and Mishler have individual OnlyFans accounts, as well as a couples account. He said fans can request to see sexual acts and the couple have “already made a lot” of tapes they “might as well put out there.”

For the uninitiated, OnlyFans is a social media platform that allows content creators to charge subscriptions for exclusive digital content. It is popular in the adult entertainment industry but is also utilized by professionals in other industries, like fitness experts.

The chat with the “Bachelorette” alum comes two weeks after Johnson was arrested for an alleged domestic abuse incident involving Mishler. Johnson was subsequently hospitalized after an alleged suicide threat.

“I was mad at her… the last week or so, I kept ignoring all these presents and things she was bringing me,” he explained. “We got together and talked.”

“She technically doesn’t want to say that we’re together just because she thinks that puts a bad image out there, the fact that we just got right back together after all this,” he added. “But we’re hanging out every day. We just had our six-month anniversary last night.”