Hannah Ann Gets Candid About The Shocking ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Everyone is still unpacking the drama of Tuesday night’s finale of “The Bachelor’.

Spoilers for “The Bachelor” below.

Fresh off the finale, Hannah Ann Sluss is on the new episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast to talk about everything that went down.

Hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin interview Hannah about her engagement to Peter Weber, followed by his revelation that he’s still in love with Madison.

Hannah gets candid about her decision to give Peter the ring back and walk out on him and also shares her reaction to Peter’s mom that “it’s not going to work” between him and Madison.