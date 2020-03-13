Naomi Campbell Wears Bodysuit, Glasses And Face Mask To Airport Amid Coronavirus Fears: ‘I’m Not Doing This For Laughs’

Coronavirus, but make it fashion. Naomi Campbell isn’t taking any chances when traveling amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her travel attire at the Los Angeles Airport.

“Safety first,” she captioned one pic of herself in a car wearing safety glasses, a face mask, and a full-body white suit.

Campbell then posted the complete look of herself covered up, and teased an upcoming YouTube video about the look. “Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista,” she wrote.

In a new 6-minute YouTube video, Campbell explained why she wore the body suit to the airport, saying it eased her anxieties.

“It just gives me a sense of calm,” she said. “It helps a lot.”

Campbell continued, “We have to do what we have to do. So today, you came to meet me. I’m in LA. I’m flying back home to New York. As this is a very sensitive time in the world, I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight… I am.”

Showing off the outfit, the model also clarified that she was very serious about it.

“This is it. This is my precaution. What do you think?” she laughed. “In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable traveling.”

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Campbell made headlines when she posted a video of her airport routine in which she wiped down her first class seat and compartment with antibacterial wipes while wearing gloves.

“This is what I do on every plane that I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better,” Campbell said at the time.

With the new threat of the coronavirus causing big events, including Coachella, SXSW, and more, to be canceled or postponed, Campbell is not alone in being afraid of germs. All of Italy is currently on lock down until early April.

