Naomi Campbell Wears Bodysuit, Glasses And Face Mask To Airport Amid Coronavirus Fears: ‘Safety First’

Coronavirus, but make it fashion. Naomi Campbell isn’t taking any chances when traveling amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The 49-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her travel attire at the Los Angeles Airport.

“Safety first,” she captioned one pic of herself in a car wearing safety glasses, a face mask, and a full-body white suit.

Campbell then posted the complete look of herself covered up, and teased an upcoming YouTube video about the look. “Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista,” she wrote.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Campbell made headlines when she posted a video of her airport routine in which she wiped down her first class seat and compartment with antibacterial wipes while wearing gloves.

“This is what I do on every plane that I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better,” Campbell said at the time.

With the new threat of the coronavirus causing big events, including Coachella, SXSW, and more, to be canceled or postponed, Campbell is not alone in being afraid of germs. All of Italy is currently on lock down until early April.

