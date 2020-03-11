Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Here’ With New Alessia Cara Cover

Kelly Clarkson is showing Alessia Cara a little love with this “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson put her spin on Cara’s original hit song “Here” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. She jazzed up the song with a live band and a backup singer.

It appears “The Voice” judge is a fan of the Canadian’s work, as Clarkson covered Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful” back in December.

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, and more.