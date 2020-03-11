Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Captain Hook’ Music Video, Sparks Social Media Frenzy With #CaptainHookChallenge

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her new music video for “Captain Hook”.

Megan hits the studio in the clip, twerking up a storm and rapping lyrics: “I’m a hot girl, don’t try it at home/ I wear the s**t that be showing my thong/ I like to drink and I like to have sex/ I f**k the n***as that’s cutting the cheques.”

Megan makes it clear she’s the one calling the shots in the clip, after it was recently revealed that she’s suing her label.

Megan got everybody talking with the new vid, especially after she introduced the new #captainhookchallenge.

The challenge originated on TikTok rival Triller before Megan shared it on Instagram.

See some of the reaction to the dance challenge below.