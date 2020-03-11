Viral Gymnast Nia Dennis Gets An Amazing Surprise From Ellen

Nia Dennis is living her dream.

On Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host invites the college gymnast on to talk about her incredible viral success.

Dennis went viral over the last few weeks after performing an eye-popping gymnastics routine set to a Beyoncé song.

On “Ellen”, Dennis describes coming back to gymnastics to chase her dreams after suffering an Achilles injury while training to compete in the 2016 Olympics.

The UCLA gymnast also talks about her 10-year-old sister Maya, whom she considers a hero but whom she hasn’t gotten to see since Christmas.

That’s when Ellen brings out the amazing surprise of Maya herself, reuniting the two sisters on the show.

Finally, Dennis gets out on the mat to give Ellen’s audience a taste of her gymnastics routine.