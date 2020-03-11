Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s 8-Year-Old Scolded Her For Having ‘Too Much Candy’

Jennifer Garner eats too much candy.
Garner posted a new episode of her “#PretendCookingShow” on Instagram, whipping up some soft pretzels. The “Peppermint” actress was compelled to do some baking after her son Samuel, 8, accused her of chowing down on too many sweets.
If you’re looking to have a Good Mom Day 🏆, homemade soft pretzels should do the trick. ♥️🥨♥️ Perfect for passing back to kids on their way to soccer/swim/ballet/coding/piano 🙄😬 (add in @onceuponafarm’s new bottled smoothies and ⭐️⭐️⭐️—sorry, shameless plug, but its true!)…I’ve tried a bunch of recipes 👵🏻 and love @altonbrown’s Homemade Soft Pretzels, below. . Ingredients: 1 1/2 cups warm water 1 Tbsp sugar 2 tsp kosher salt 1 pkg active dry yeast 22 oz AP flour (appx. 4 1/2 cups) 2 oz unsalted butter, melted Vegetable oil, for pan 10 cups water 2/3 cup baking soda 1 lg egg yolk beaten with 1 Tbsp water . 1. Combine water, sugar and salt in bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle yeast on top. Allow to sit for 5 mins, until mixture begins to foam. 2. Add flour and butter and, using dough hook attachment (I START PADDLE//GO HOOK), mix on low speed until well combined. Change to medium speed and knead until dough is smooth and pulls away from side of the bowl, appx. 4-5 mins. Remove dough from bowl, clean bowl and oil it well with vegetable oil. Return dough to the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and sit in a warm place for appx. 50-55 mins, until dough has doubled in size. 3. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line 2 half-sheet pans with parchment paper and lightly brush with vegetable oil. Set aside. 4. Bring 10 cups of water and baking soda to a rolling boil in an 8qt saucepan. 5. In the meantime, turn dough out onto a slightly oiled work surface and divide into 8 equal pieces (I did 16, but think you could even do 24! 🤷🏻♀️). Roll out each piece of dough into a rope. Make a U-shape with the rope, holding ends of the rope, cross them over each other and press onto the bottom of the U in order to form the shape of a pretzel. Place onto parchment-lined pan. 6. Place pretzels into the boiling water, 1 by 1 (I did 2 by 2 and nothing bad happened 😬), for 30 seconds. Remove them from water using a large flat spatula. Return to the pan, brush the top of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk mixture and sprinkle with salt. Bake until dark golden brown in color, appx. 12-14 mins. Transfer to a cooling rack for at least 5 mins before serving. 7. Yum! Yum yum.
“[My son] said to me yesterday, ‘Mom you have had too much candy. It’s time to stop,’” she explained at the start of the video. “Well, that’s too big, when a kid can tell you you’ve had too much candy but he didn’t say anything about soft pretzels!”
Garner, 47, also shared a recipe, courtesy of celebrity food personality Alton Brown.
Garner has three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Samuel, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.