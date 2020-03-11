Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s 8-Year-Old Scolded Her For Having ‘Too Much Candy’

Jennifer Garner eats too much candy.

Garner posted a new episode of her “#PretendCookingShow” on Instagram, whipping up some soft pretzels. The “Peppermint” actress was compelled to do some baking after her son Samuel, 8, accused her of chowing down on too many sweets.

“[My son] said to me yesterday, ‘Mom you have had too much candy. It’s time to stop,’” she explained at the start of the video. “Well, that’s too big, when a kid can tell you you’ve had too much candy but he didn’t say anything about soft pretzels!”

Garner, 47, also shared a recipe, courtesy of celebrity food personality Alton Brown.

Garner has three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 11, and Samuel, 8 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.