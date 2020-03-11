Katie Holmes Talks Dealing With Attention, Raising Daughter Suri In The Spotlight: ‘I Would Go Out At 6 a.m. When Nobody Would See Us’

Katie Holmes gets candid about family life and raising her daughter Suri in the public eye in a new interview with InStyle.

Being in the industry for years, Holmes is no doubt used to the attention. However, it got a lot more intense after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Tom Cruise back in 2012.

“Obviously, as a public person, I’ve gotten a lot of attention at different periods in my life. And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it’s just too much.

“You can get consumed by what people think, but suddenly you just decide to do things on your own terms. I feel like I’m finally figuring that out.”

Holmes adds of raising Suri, now 14, in the limelight: “We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us. But there’s one video where I’m holding her— she was two at the time—and she starts waving at the cameras. She’s pretty special.”

She also says she has “her own confidence now” and listens to herself rather than someone else.

“I’m not looking for somebody else to say, ‘Good job.’ I know what I’m talking about, and I know that my feelings and my insights are worthy,” Holmes continues. “I’m going to listen to myself instead of deferring to someone else. That’s a big step as a human. It takes time.”

She adds of why she calls New York home: “What I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

“When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There’s a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That’s what New York offers!”

