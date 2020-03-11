Lewis Capaldi Covers Noel Gallagher In ‘Birthday Song’ Trailer

Lewis Capaldi is going back to his own beginnings in YouTube’s new original series.

In the first trailer for “Birthday Song”, the 23-year-old singer looks back to the No. 1 song on the charts from the day he was born.

In his case, that song is the Chemical Brothers and Noel Gallagher’s hit “Setting Sun”.

Capaldi sets out to record a cover of the classic track, joking in the trailer, “If I f**k the song up, I’m sorry.”

In a bit of a twist, Capaldi and Gallagher share an unpleasant history.

The two got into a war of words after Gallagher called Capaldi an “idiot” during an interview last year, the BBC reported.

Capaldi responded with a Snapchat video saying, “What a day. It’s Father’s Day and I’m getting slagged off by a man who’s old enough to be my da’. I’ve never been more happy. Happy Father’s Day, Noel.”

Gallagher then responded with a video of his own 11-year-old son mocking Capaldi.

.@LewisCapaldi you big daftie.

You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes you're destroying the youth..my 11yr old is in bits. pic.twitter.com/YBnZlVKSfU — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 17, 2019

YouTube originals producer Luke Hyams told Deadline that if the Capaldi episode of “Birthday Song” performs well, he already has ideas for future instalments.

Some possibilities include Miley Cyrus, whose birthday song is Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”, and Dua Lipa with Take That’s classic “Pray”.