‘The View’, ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Among Shows To Go Audience-Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“The View” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan” are among the shows set to go audience-free amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Wrap, “Good Morning America,” “Strahan, Sara and Keke” and “Tamron Hall” have also joined the list.

RELATED: Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Postpones Concerts Due To Common Cold

“Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows,” a Walt Disney Television spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Wednesday’s episode of “Tamron Hall”, which includes a live studio audience, was reportedly filmed Tuesday.

The latest news comes after it was announced “The Wendy Williams Show” would go audience-free, along with “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune”.

Such musicians as Avril Lavigne, BTS, and Miley Cyrus have all cancelled gigs amid the outbreak, with it being announced this week that Coachella would also be postponed until the fall.