Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Two Women

Harvey Weinstein is set to be locked up for a very long time.

On Wednesday, New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke sentenced the former movie mogul to 23 years in prison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sentencing comes after Weinstein was convicted on Feb. 24 on charges of committing a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

The conviction was related to accusations by two women — Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann — who testified to being sexually assaulted and raped by Weinstein during the 2000s.

In addition to the prison sentence, the 67-year-old will be registered as a sex offender in the state of New York.

Burke gave Weinstein 20 years in prison, plus five years of supervised release for the first-degree conviction, along with three years in prison on the third-degree count.

Addressing the judge prior to the sentencing, Weinstein said, “I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women. I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart.”

“I am totally confused,” he also said, according to Variety. “I think men are confused about all of this…this feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I’m worried about this country. This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America.”

The two accusers also spoke before the sentencing.

“It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally,” Haleyi told the judge. “What he did not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and a woman but it crushed my confidence.”

Mann added, “I don’t know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power. The impact on the psyche is profound. Rape is not just one moment… it is forever.”

Weinstein had not testified during the trial, which began on Jan. 6. He had faced five charges, and was convicted on two. His attorney Donna Rotunno had argued prior to sentencing for a shorter prison sentence, due to the former producer’s “long list of illnesses.”

The lead prosecutor in the case argued for “the maximum or near the maximum” sentence, which would have been up to 29 years.

Following the sentencing, Weinstein was wheeled out of court in a wheelchair.

Since last Thursday, Weinstein has been held at Rikers Island Correctional Center after undergoing a heart procedure. Following the sentencing he will be transferred to New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers, which includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rose McGowan, released a statement on the sentencing Wednesday.

“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist,” the group said. “He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.”