Kim Kardashian FaceTimes With Chris Harrison After Freaking Out Over The ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Kim Kardashian West made it a point to get all the behind-the-scenes “Bachelor” drama after the show’s two-part season finale.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she and the rest of her watch party — which included Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — FaceTimed “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison after Peter Weber broke off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and seemed to reignite his relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett during Tuesday night’s episode.

“Getting all the tea from Chris,” she wrote alongside a pic of their video call.

Getting all the tea from Chris pic.twitter.com/or0WIbSCKE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

In addition to calling Harrison, Kardashian West — who served “Bachelor”-themed cakes during her viewing party — expressed her “love” for Sluss and gushed over the show’s “twists and turns” on Twitter.

I love Hannah Ann!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020

Kardashian West’s party wasn’t the only celeb gathering of the night — Selena Gomez also celebrated the show’s finale with friends. Prior to Tuesday’s episode, Gomez expressed her support for Prewett and even shared a screenshot of texts with her pals, who wanted the contestant to attend their watch party.

Jennifer Aniston tuned into the episode as well, sharing shots of herself watching the drama with her dog, Sophie.

Olivia Culpo was loving having “The Bachelor” on two nights in a row, writing on Instagram that she “could really get used to #Bachelor Monday ANDDDD Tuesday’s 🥳🍷”

