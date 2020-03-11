NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Had ‘Inappropriate’ Chats With An Employee

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes hit a roadblock in their marriage when she caught him having inappropriate conversations with an employee.

NeNe dropped by Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” and disclosed the marriage woes. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars had recently opened a new store in Maryland and Gregg was tasked with hiring. One of the staff members he hired was totally his “type,” said NeNe.

One day, the woman, whom NeNe simply referred to as “Juanita”, got into a tiff with a gay male employee.

“The gay guy said, ‘I don’t appreciate you calling me a queen,'” NeNe recalled. “He said listen, ‘You wouldn’t want to do that because you know I know your secret.’ He was like, ‘How about you and Mr. Gregg be FaceTiming and talking?'”

NeNe overheard this and confronted Gregg on the phone.

“So, you’ve been talking to Juanita,” NeNe asked her husband. “He said, ‘No! I never talked to her.’ And I was like ‘Okay, you have. Bye.’ He went insane, after one question, he was screaming going crazy and then her phone beeped. She picked up the phone.”

“You know what you need to do, don’t you?” NeNe subsequently told Juanita. “I said, ‘You need to drop your keys and your badge’ and that little gay boy was like, ‘I’ll show you the door’ and she went out the door gracefully.”

Gregg eventually admitted to having conversations with Juanita but insisted they “never talked about sex.” His reason for confiding in Juanita, “Because you weren’t here for me to talk to,” he told NeNe.

The two have since worked things out but they did not speak “for a couple months” after the incident.