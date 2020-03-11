TikTok Sensation Charli D’Amelio Teaches Jimmy Fallon How To Do 8 Viral Dance Challenges

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio appeared on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday to teach Jimmy Fallon some very important dance moves.

The 15-year-old, who has almost 35 million followers on the app and whose videos have nabbed over two billion likes so far, showed Fallon how to nail moves such as “Say So” and “Get Up”.

The pair ended the skit by doing the “Oh Na Na Na” together.

D’Amelio explained the app: “TikTok is a very creative app where there’s not one thing to put it in a category of. It’s 15- to 60-second videos of really doing whatever you want. Sometimes I vlog, I mostly dance.

“A lot of people do comedy, there’s a lot of art,” she added. “It’s really all over the place and you can just post whatever you want or you enjoy making.”

D’Amelio, who also has nine million Instagram followers and even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, went on, “You just have to be authentic. You can’t fake a smile. You have to do what you actually enjoy.

“That’s why when I’m not feeling, like, ‘I don’t what to make a video today,’ I’ll just be like, ‘Ok, I won’t post today, like, that’s fine.'”