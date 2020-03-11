‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Restores Iconic Rooftop Concert

Beatles fans are in for a new treat at the movies.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios announced they have acquired Peter Jackson’s new documentary “The Beatles: Get Back”, and will release the film in theatres Sept. 4.

The documentary will feature “extensive never-before-seen footage of the legendary band’s Let It Be recording sessions along with the entire iconic rooftop concert, fully restored.”

“Working on this project has been a joyous discovery,” Jackson said. “I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces.”

Paul McCartney said, “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

Ringo Starr added, “I’m really looking forward to this film. Peter is great and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out. There was a lot of joy and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were.”